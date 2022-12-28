Udine, throws himself into the frozen lake to save the dog and can’t get back up

A 57-year-old Florentine tourist nearly died of hypothermia to save his dog. It happened yesterday, December 27, at the Ziegelhütte refuge in Sappada (Udine).

The man was rescued in the early afternoon by the men of the Sappada station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue and by the regional air rescue after falling into the frozen sport fishing lake of the refuge.

The man would have approached the frozen lake to help his dog who had fallen into the water. But after saving him, he couldn’t get back up.

Luckily a passerby managed to rescue him, pulling him up and handing him his belt. Once out, however, the man had a beginning of hypoermia, having remained in the ice water for about ten minutes.

The medical crew of the air rescue, who landed not far away, brought him a thermal blanket, while the on-board doctor examined him.

The man refused hospitalization, so the rescuers from the Sappada station, who arrived on the scene by jeep, took him back to his car so that he could return to the village.