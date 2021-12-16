The Nintendo Wii It is one of the best-selling consoles today, so there are many, many people who have one at home and do not know exactly what to do with it anymore. Well, someone for some strange reason decided that it was best to use an old toaster oven and merge it with their Wii. Surprisingly, the end product did end up being functional.

Via his channel Youtube, the user sonictimm, who clearly already has experience doing these kinds of strange mergers, showed us how he managed to join a Nintendo Wii with a toaster oven and was even able to get it to work. This device is named WiiinToaster, but unfortunately he lost his ability to toast bread.

Although the console is still functional, we must question its ability to play games for a long period of time. After all, adding extra layers of materials to the console’s shell could cause its internal components to overheat.

