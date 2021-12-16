The European Parliament approved on Thursday (16) a resolution to condemn the abuses against demonstrators, political dissidents, religious leaders, human rights defenders and independent artists in Cuba.

The resolution, approved with 393 votes in favour, 150 against and 119 abstentions, calls for the “immediate and unconditional” release of opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, rapper Maykel Castillo “Osorbo”, pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo and all political prisoners in the country.

The European Parliament has also called for the dropping of criminal charges and permission to return exiles such as Yunior García, organizer of the November demonstrations that were not successful due to the Cuban regime’s repression and who a few days later left for Spain.

The chamber also called on European Union countries to adopt sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations in Cuba and recalled that the EU-Cuba Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement includes a human rights clause, which allows its suspension in case of violation of these rights.

Also on Thursday, the Organization of American States (OAS) insisted that Cuba “immediately” allow an international mission to visit the country to verify the situation of political prisoners, after expressing concern about the situation of José Daniel Ferrer.

In a statement issued in Washington, the OAS General Secretariat reiterated the call for “immediate release of all political prisoners who are arbitrarily imprisoned.” He also considered it “fundamental” to remain attentive to the evolution of the “conditions of health and physical integrity” of these people.

The OAS expressed “special concern” for the integrity of José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), imprisoned since July 11, when the biggest anti-government protests in decades took place on Cuban territory.

The organization warned that the health of Ferrer, described as “a political prisoner of the regime”, “appears to have deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks.”

Ferrer “is confined to a small cell, with no contact with anyone other than the guards who monitor him and with no access to natural light.” “His reported respiratory problems, loss of vision and other problems have been attributed to the inhumane conditions in which he is detained for exercising his legitimate civil and political rights,” warns the note.