The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (9.jan.2023) that the federal government only acted to rebuke the actions of demonstrators who called for a coup d’état in front of the Army barracks after the invasions in Brasilia were completed. The Chief Executive summoned all governors to the Planalto Palace to discuss actions against extremists and outline joint actions to stop criminal acts like those that occurred on Sunday (8.jan).

“It gave the impression that there were people who liked it when the people were calling for a coup. There was a tent, lunch, barbecue, chemical toilet, like here in Brasilia. And look we didn’t do anything until they did”, said Lula. The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), minister Rosa Weber, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the acting president of the Senate, senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).

Lula said that all members of the government were surprised by the action of the vandals.“They did what we didn’t expect them to do. After the 1st of January, the most democratic Sunday that this capital has ever seen, with more than thousands of people participating in the inauguration party where the president did not wait to hand me the sash. After the big democratic party, we were all taken by surprise.”declared.

According to Lula, the Military Police of the Federal District and the intelligence of the district security forces neglected the acts. “The Brasília police neglected. Brasilia’s intelligence neglected. It is easy for us to see the police talking to the aggressors in the invasions”said.

“It is a disgrace to the Executive, Judiciary and Legislative powers. Here, this forum meets respecting the different political nuances that make up the country’s ideological and party plurality. We all have a non-negotiable cause that unites us: democracy. This motivates all of us to be here. We are not here to defend right-wing or left-wing thoughts, but to defend democracy and institutions. What happened on the day, which, of extreme gravity, was not a political demonstration, it was terrorism”, declared the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), the 1st on the list of speakers at the meeting.

They also spoke, respectively:

Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul and representative of the Southern Region;

Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), governor of São Paulo and representative of the Southeast Region;

Fatima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte and representative of the Northeast Region;

Celina Leão (PP), interim governor of the Federal District and representative of the Midwest Region;

Edvaldo Nogueira (PDT), mayor of Aracaju (SE) president of the National Front of Mayors;

Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic;

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice and Public Security;

Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies;

Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, acting president of the National Congress.

“These people, after doubting the voting machine, after saying that if it lost, it had been stolen, just as Trump said in the United States, they did not want to accept the election result. Often, when we lie, we keep lying to justify the 1st lie we told”, declared the president to the governors.

The 27 Federation Units were represented at the meeting with Lula. Governors were present:

Antônio Denarium, governor of Roraima;

Carlos Brandão, governor of Maranhão;

Carlos Massa Ratinho Júnior, Governor of Paraná (delayed flight; landing at 7 pm);

Celina Leão, acting governor of the Federal District;

Cláudio Castro, governor of Rio de Janeiro;

Clécio Luís, governor of Amapá;

Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul;

Eduardo Riedel, governor of Mato Grosso do Sul;

Elmano de Freitas, governor of Ceará;

Fábio Mitidieri, governor of Sergipe;

Fátima Bezerra, governor of Rio Grande do Norte;

Helder Barbalho, governor of Pará;

Jerônimo Rodrigues, governor of Bahia;

João Azevedo, governor of Paraíba;

Jorginho Mello, Governor of Santa Catarina;

Paulo Dantas, governor of Alagoas;

Rafael Fonteles, governor of Piauí;

Raquel Lyra, governor of Pernambuco;

Renato Casagrande, governor of Espírito Santo;

Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais;

Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo;

Wanderlei Barbosa, governor of Tocantins;

Wilson Lima, governor of Amazonas;

The governors represented:

Otaviano Pivetta, deputy governor of Mato Grosso;

Daniel Vilela, deputy governor of Goiás;

Mailza Gomes, deputy governor of Acre;

Augusto Leonel de Souza Marques, representative of the government of Rondônia;

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, invaded the Supreme Court. They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary of the Court.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been captured previously by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also performed protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasilia. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

The Invasion Timeline

PRE-INVASION SATURDAY (7.jan)

the arrival of extremists – at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped;

– at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped; Prohibition of the Esplanade – it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed;

it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed; camping in Belo Horizonte – Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city;

Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city; National Force (7 pm) – Dino issued an ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília until Monday (9.jan)

SUNDAY (8.jan)



tension in the morning – Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress;

– Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress; camp mucio – the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“;

– the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“; march to plateau (13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march;

(13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march; concentration (1pm) – The Power360 found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place;

– The found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place; lock is broken (15h) – extremists break the barrier of police protection;

Invasion of Congress (3:10 pm) – right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart;

right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart; Flávio Bolsonaro tries to distance himself (3:24 pm) – the senator sends a message to a group of fellow senators trying to remove responsibility from his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, for the acts;

(3:24 pm) – the senator sends a message to a group of fellow senators trying to remove responsibility from his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, for the acts; gas pumps (3:30 pm) – with a reduced staff, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs;

(3:30 pm) – with a reduced staff, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs; Dino manifests (3:43 pm) – minister classifies invasion as absurd and said the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements;

– minister classifies invasion as absurd and said the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements; Invasion of the Plateau (3:50 pm) – the extremists advance and invade the Planalto Palace, starting the depredation and destruction of works of art and other objects;

STF invasion (3:50 pm to 4:00 pm) – practically at the same time, Bolsonarista radicals enter and vandalize the Federal Supreme Court;

National Force arrives at the Esplanade (16:25) – Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force only arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers were already invaded;

– Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force only arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers were already invaded; Aras calls for investigation (4:25 pm) – the attorney general of the republic asked in a note that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation;

– the attorney general of the republic asked in a note that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation; resignation of Anderson Torres (5:08 pm) – the governor of the Federal District dismisses the secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States;

the governor of the Federal District dismisses the secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States; Lula decrees intervention (5:50 pm) – the president was in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains. From there, he announced federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and said that everyone will be punished. Lula blamed former President Bolsonaro for the acts;

– the president was in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains. From there, he announced federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and said that everyone will be punished. Lula blamed former President Bolsonaro for the acts; Valdemar: “they don’t represent Bolsonaro” (6 pm) – the president of the PL released a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party;

– the president of the PL released a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party; fire on the lawn (6:20 pm) – extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress;

– extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress; arrest of extremists (6:20 pm) – Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals;

– Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals; AGU asks for Torres arrest (6:30 pm) – the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto;

– the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto; Ibaneis apologizes (7 pm) – Governor apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco;

(7 pm) – Governor apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco; intervenor goes to the Esplanade (20:15) – Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions;

– Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions; after 6 am, Bolsonaro condemns invasion (9:17 pm) – the former president posted a note on Twitter trying to compare the acts with left-wing demonstrations and says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about having responsibility for the acts;

the former president posted a note on Twitter trying to compare the acts with left-wing demonstrations and says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about having responsibility for the acts; PF installs crisis office (21:40) – force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion;

– force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion; Lula visits Planalto and STF (10 pm) – President was accompanied by ministers Rosa Weber, Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli.

MONDAY (9.jan)