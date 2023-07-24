He had gone out for a run, when he was struck by a fatal illness: Alessandro Boiocchi was only 49 years old

They are all devastated in Lodi and its province due to the untimely and sudden disappearance of Alessandro Boiocchi, known by all by the nickname “Boio”, who died two days ago at the age of only 49. The man was found lifeless on the street, where he had gone out for a run and was struck by a sudden and lethal illness.

The sport it was Alexander’s greatest passion and just as he was practicing it he met its sudden and shocking end, leaving everyone in dismay.

This all happened in the late afternoon of last Saturday, July 22nd.

He lived at Borghetto Lodigiano Alessandro, in a house on Corso Mazzini. And from there he came out as he often did to go for a jog. At around 18:45 some passers-by noticed him lying on the ground on the Via Vecchia Cremonese overpass and immediately made an emergency call to rescuers, since he showed no signs of life.

Arriving at the scene, the doctors and nurses could do nothing but ascertain the death of the man.

Fatal illness for Alessandro Boiocchi

On his head was a woundwhich initially led to think that Alessandro Boiocchi had been invested from a car which would then have moved away without providing assistance.

The absence of skid marks and an accidentcombined with response of the coroner who arrived on the spot, however, they immediately clarified the causes of death, attributed instead to a fatal illness that he allegedly hit him while jogging.

The head wound was therefore due to the fell to the ground and the impact of the head against the asphalt.

As mentioned Alessandro, who would have turned 50 in August, had always dedicated much of his time to sport. As a youth he had played in several local soccer teams and then he had also dedicated himself to doing the coach of youth teams.

Only a month ago Alessandro had lost his father Emiliano and today there are many who dedicate words of esteem and condolences to him and to his family.

