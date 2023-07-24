Buenos Aires, Argentina.- I am writing these lines from a country that is increasingly difficult to understand, which takes place between an endless economic and sometimes political crisis, lasting decades, but also a quality of life marked by the survival of a mistreated middle classwhich continues to allow transit through a wonderful, clean and relatively safe city, at least by Mexican standards.

Argentina is in full electoral processfaces one more chapter of the eternal economic crisisand despite the polarization, as harsh as ours, with characters who are not entirely reliable in the ruling party and the opposition.

Cristina Fernandez and Lopez Obrador are so opposite in many ways that they end up looking alike. Peronism and Brunette also. In opposition, as in Mexicothere are characters of all kinds, from the extreme right to left liberals, but basically, as it has been for more than 70 years, the fight is between Peronists and anti-Peronists with all the ranges of color and honesty that can be found on one side or the other.

The electoral process, however, appears to be much more orderly than ours, at least than the current one, more attached to the law and with fewer attempts at manipulation than the one we are experiencing. It is also shorter, less expensive, and with greater participation from the people, from the process of choosing candidates to the elections themselves. He vote it is mandatory even in primaries.

What they have done is establish what are called the PASSED, which are a kind of primaries, where each political force can register as many options as they want for pre-candidates, who campaign without too many ties. And then in a vote, I insist mandatory for everyone, this time on August 13, people choose the candidates of their choice from each party list.

It is a very intelligent way of ensuring that the candidate who really has the most popular support comes out of each party or alliance. But the merit of the STEP (a system that would not be bad at all to apply in Mexico) is that two months before the elections also allows us to have an overview of how the general election is shaping up. This will be on October 22, two months after the PASO and the winner must have 50 percent of the votes to become president, otherwise there will be a second round that would take place on November 19 between the two main candidates.

The electoral mechanisms were established in 1994 and have not been modified and are respected to this day. In the Argentinanational elections are organized by the National Electoral Directorate (DINE), which reports to the Ministry of the Interior (that is, the Government), and by the Electoral Justice, made up of the federal courts with electoral jurisdiction of each of the 23 provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and the National Electoral Chamber.

After the polls close, the DINE is responsible for the provisional scrutiny and for disseminating these results. The Electoral Court is in charge of the National Register of Voters (remember that voting is mandatory and each person in Argentina has a single mandatory identity document that is used to vote) and is coordinated by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) which depends on justice. The CNE has three members.

The Electoral Justice defines the polling places, the appointment of those responsible for the polling stations and to supervise the logistics. own Justice is in charge of the final scrutiny of the votes, which is the one that has legal validity. Finally resolve any conflicts that may exist. And the CNE functions as a court of appeal after the federal judges of each jurisdiction have ruled.

The system works quite well and has allowed conflict-free political alternation despite political polarization. This year there will surely be alternation. For the main opposition Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, a woman who went from the extreme left of Montoneros to hard right positions, and the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, from more moderate positions, participate. The favorite is Bullrich. For the ruling party, Unión por la Patria, the current economy minister, Sergio Massa, who combines the campaign with trying to sustain the economic crisis and a new renegotiation with the IMF that will take place this week, and goes against a social leader who has a personal relationship with Pope Francis, named Juan Grabois. Massa has a lot of advantage.

The choice is supposed to be between Bullrich and Massa. There is a third character in disagreement called Javier Milei and who can surprise with a party called Libertad Avanza with positions that rotate between Trump, Bolsonaro and ultra economic liberalism.

It is still fascinating to an outside observer, especially from Mexico, to see how political polarization is very similar to ours, but how the process is carried out with lax electoral laws that are strictly complied with, without the use of so many economic resources and how all this takes place in the midst of an economic crisis, concealed by the fact that people, faced with the unpredictability of their future, literally consume what they earn, in an economy with five or six different dollar prices and where no one knows very well what will happen tomorrow. All in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, surrounded, now, by a significant belt of poverty.

