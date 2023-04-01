Chiapas.- About 100 migrants from Central and South America, of all ages, decided to flee the shelter of the National Institute of Migration located in Berriozabal, Chiapas state.

The migrants themselves said that it was better for them to leave because they were mistreated at the shelter, according to the newspaper Excelsior and other media, such as Eje Central.

The migrants are from Honduras, Ecuador and Colombia.

They used some tubes to break the padlock on the main gate, then they walked towards Highway 190, from the Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Arriaga section.

They seek to reach Tapanatepec, Oaxaca state, it was announced.

It is known that the migrants who escaped number about 100, including men, women and children.

“The manager told us that we had to leave dead, because we did not believe the ailments of diseases caused by bad food,” the migrants commented.

“Many of them had up to 40 days in the detention center,” they added.

One of the migrants, Jessica Fernández, assured that her son, a minor, got sick, and that the shelter managers only told them that “they were collaborating with medicines.”

She added that she bought medicine herself, and paid for a taxi to take her son to the doctor.

“In less than 20 days my son got sick and then he wouldn’t let us out of that jail,” he criticized.

The State Civil Protection System reported that humanitarian assistance was provided to these migrants, who circulated on the Mexico 190 international highway, towards Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Berriozábal.