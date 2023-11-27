First modification: Last modification:
Since October, Somalia has been the victim of heavy flooding caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has claimed the lives of nearly a hundred people. The country has witnessed the climate crisis after going from a severe drought to the current intense rains. National authorities declared a state of emergency after floods displaced almost 700,000 people after destroying their homes and destroying everything in their path.
