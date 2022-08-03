Somalia | Somalia appointed a former terrorist influencer as minister of religion

Muktar Robow, appointed as Somalia’s Minister of Religion, is one of the founding members of the terrorist organization al-Shabaab. He resigned from the organization in 2013.

Somalia has appointed the former deputy leader and spokesperson of the al-Shabaab terrorist organization as his minister of religion, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday.

Appointed Minister of Religion Muktar Robow is one of the founding members of the extremist Islamist terrorist organization al-Shabaab. The terrorist organization operating in Somalia has links to al-Qaeda and has killed tens of thousands of people in its attacks. Al-Shabaab upholds its strict interpretation of Sharia law and has been fighting the Western-backed Somali government.

Robow left al-Shabaab in 2013 and joined the regime in 2017.

In 2018, during the regional elections, the Prime Minister at the time Farmajon or Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamedin however, the administration arrested him. Robow has been under house arrest ever since.

A week before Robowo’s appointment as President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hinted that the government might be willing to negotiate with al-Shabaab when the time is right.

According to the Reuters news agency, Robow’s election as minister of religion can either stabilize the situation in Somalia or incite new clashes.