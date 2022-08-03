(Adnkronos) – “Do you see me?”, Presented at the Giffoni Film Festival “short” on depression in young people. Digicog-Ms. the App for self-assessment of cognitive functions in MS and neurodegenerative diseases. Health also pollutes, magnetic resonance imaging like 500,000 km by car. Launch of ‘Miprep’, a training course on minimally invasive surgical techniques of lung resection.

#Salus #August