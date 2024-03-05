Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Somali Deputy Minister of Information, Abd al-Rahman Yusuf al-Adlah, announced the killing of more than 50 Al-Shabaab militia members in a planned military operation in Lower Juba Governorate, south of the country.

The justice said, “20 terrorist elements were arrested on the fourth day of a series of military operations carried out by the Somali army in cooperation with local forces,” according to the Somali news agency “SONA” yesterday. He added, “For the fourth day in a row, the Somali army continues to pursue the remnants of the Al-Shabaab militia in the forests. More than 50 terrorist elements were killed, about 20 others were captured, and many areas were liberated.”

According to the agency, “the ongoing military operations since last Saturday in the villages and areas of Lower Juba Governorate resulted in the killing of many members and leaders of the Al-Shabaab militia and the arrest of others.”