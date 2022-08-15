Keep getting tokens.

We continue to get tokens for the FIFA 22 summer promotion, and this Squad Building Challenge TOTY 4 Challenge It gives us the opportunity to get a new token to get rewards, as well as an envelope with quite interesting players, and if you want to complete it, we give you the cheapest solution and without loyalty.

And it is that there is only one template to complete, but the requirements are quite cumbersome. Facing this type of template is usually a headache, but thanks to Futsync’s solution you will be able to complete it without too much difficulty.

FIFA 22: TOTY 4 Challenge SBC Cheap No Loyalty Solution

The requirements of the unique template of the challenge are as follows:

A maximum of 6 players from the same league.



A maximum of 3 players from the same club.



The quality of the players must be minimum silver.



A minimum of 8 unique players.



The minimum average must be 70.



The minimum chemistry must be 85.

The requirements do not allow any particular league to be used as a base, but the vast majority of players are Dutch, to achieve the necessary chemistry (which is very high considering the league and club requirements). All in all, you will not have to spend more than 17,000 coins in total if you have patience in the transfer market.

Upon completion, you will get the following rewards:

Summer Swap Tokens 2 Lacroix.



Single Player Mix Pack.

If you’re getting tokens, don’t miss this opportunity, because if you’re lucky with the pack you can get some interesting players for future squad building challenges, so you know.

