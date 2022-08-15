This is the 2nd time in the year that rates are reduced by the Chinese central bank; country suffers the consequences of lockdowns

O central bank of china this Monday (15.Aug.2022) cut interest rates in the country. The index for 1-year loans dropped 10 points to 2.75%. The Chinese government’s objective is to increase consumption in the face of the slowdown in the economy. This is the 2nd time in the year that the rates are reduced by the municipality.

Second NBS data (National Bureau of Statistics), industrial production rose 3.8% in July 2022 from the same month a year earlier. The index was 0.1 percentage point below the expansion registered in June.

Retail sales –which only resumed growth in June– rose 2.7% in July compared to the previous year, below forecasts for growth of 5% and a high of 3.1% in June.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.4% in July. In June, it was 5.5%, according to the NBS.

“Data for July suggests that the post-lockdown recovery has lost steam as the reopening’s one-time push failed and mortgage boycotts sparked a renewed deterioration in the housing sector.,” explained Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior economist at Capital Economics.

“The People’s Bank of China is already responding to these headwinds by increasing support. But with credit growth proving less responsive to policy easing than in the past, this is unlikely to be enough to prevent further economic weakness.”, he added.

The NBS attributed the July data to Covid outbreaks and heat waves, which affected various activities.

The restrictions of the “zero covid” policy in Shanghai caused a sharp slowdown in the housing market and a persistent drop in demand. In July, real estate investment dropped 12.3%. The drop in new sales was even more pronounced, at 28.9%.

As a result, China is expected to miss its official growth target this year – of around 5.5%. If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the first time since 2015.