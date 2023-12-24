Live broadcast | This is where the goat flies now – US authorities are monitoring moment by moment

Santa Claus, who set off from the North Pole in American style, flies around the world in an animation imitating a satellite image.

North America air defense command center Norad shows an animated live broadcast on its website about the journey of Santa Claus and flying reindeer around the world.

Norad is a joint US-Canada organization responsible for North American air defense.

Santa Claus, who set off from the North Pole in American fashion, flies around the world in Norad's “satellite image”. At the top of the page, you can see, among other things, the next destination of the truck and the estimated travel time.

There is also a real-time counter on the page for the number of presents that Santa has given out.

Norad's According to the organization's website, the history of tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve dates back to 1955. In that year, a small child accidentally called the phone number of Norad's predecessor, Conad, and tried to track down Santa Claus.

Conad was founded in 1954 to protect North America from a Soviet nuclear attack.

The commander on duty quickly realized the child's mistake and assured Conad that he would take care that Santa's gift distribution trip would go safely.

The responsibility for monitoring Santa's journey passed to Norad when it was founded in 1958.