The concert of the soloists of the main Italian opera theater La Scala will take place on December 18 in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, Izvestia learned.

Four Italian stars of classical music will appear on the stage of the Great Hall at once: tenors Riccardo Rados, Massimiliano Pisapia and Ivan Defabiani, as well as conductor Alessandro d’Agostini. He will manage the Russian team – the New Russia Symphony Orchestra.

Although the visits of foreign performers are now difficult due to logistical problems and sanctions, the organizers “are trying to resolve all issues so that the declared artists come to Moscow,” Izvestia was told in the PR department of the Conservatory.

And these are far from the only Western guests on Russian stages in the near future. The capital’s music lovers will also enjoy performances by British pianist Frederick Kempf and German singer Simone Kermes.

And the public of Kazan is preparing for a meeting with the American conductor George Pekhlivanyan, who will stand at the podium of the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Outplayed the borders: which of the foreign musicians will come to Russia