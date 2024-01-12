You remember Sand Land? The very inspired title from a technical (and not only) point of view was presented about a year ago and, now, Bandai Namco has decided to provide new information on the matter.

Born from the mind of Akira Toriyamathe creator of Dragon Ball, the Sand Land manga video game is inspired in every way by the Japanese comics, offering impactful and original cartoon graphics, as well as presenting varied and interesting gameplay.

A few hours ago a trailer was published which will surely delight all those who are anxiously awaiting the release of this game, as it has been officially presented its release date.

The videolasting just over two minutes, gives a general overview of the experience that awaits us by presenting the game world, with all its settings, cinematic and combat scenes.

The strong point of Sand Land's gameplay seems to be the very wide choice of vehicles that we will be able to drive: electronic golems of various kinds are in fact equipped with cannons, mechanical arms for lifting weights and many other useful tools for fully exploring the game world.

Sand Land is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam) on April 26, 2024.