Soliti ignoti – The return Special Italian Lottery: guest previews on Rai 1, 6 January 2023 (Befana)

This evening, Friday 6 January 2023, at 20.30 on Rai 1 the Soliti ignoti – Speciale Lotteria Italia is broadcast, a special episode of the game show hosted by Amadeus, with many VIP guests. During the live evening we will find out which are the winning tickets of the Italy 2023 Lottery, with the first prize of 5 million euros. A dizzying jackpot that would drive anyone crazy. Let’s see together the guests and the previews of today’s episode of Soliti ignoti – Speciale Lotteria Italia, on Rai 1 on 6 January 2023 at 20.30.

Previews and guests

Soliti Ignoti – The Return – Lotteria Italia Special is the appointment live on Rai 1 tonight, 6 January 2023, the day of the Epiphany, in which the winning tickets of the Lotteria Italia 2023 are traditionally drawn. For the occasion, Amadeus will host live a special episode in prime time of I Soliti Ignoti – The return. Many VIP guests who will take part in the evening: Antonella ClericiGigi D’AlessioAlessia MarcuzziLillo, Pierpaolo Spollon, Francesca ChillemiStefano Fresi, Max Tortora and Paolo Fox.

Among them there will be those who will play the game and try their hand at the investigation up to the final game of the “mysterious relative” (donating the prize money to charity in case of victory), who will instead be among the identities to be revealed and who will be involved in the game dedicated to the Italian Lottery. There will be moments of show and entertainment to celebrate, as per tradition, the supermillionaire Befana.

The game dedicated to the Italian Lottery is called the “Unusual known” and provides for five VIPs to guess, thanks to the clues that Amadeus will provide, some famous characters from photos that portray them as children. Based on the score obtained, they will determine the order of the five first category prizes for the five tickets drawn during the evening. The best Vip will have the first prize awarded and gradually climb.

Awards

We have seen the previews and guests of Soliti Ignoti – The return, special Lotteria Italia 2023, but what are the prizes (top 5) up for grabs? Here they are:

1st Prize €5,000,000

2nd Prize €2,000,000

3rd Prize €1,000,000

4th Prize €500,000

5th Prize €250,000

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch live TV and streaming Soliti Ignoti – The return of the Italian Lottery Special? Appointment in prime time and live today, 6 January 2023 (Befana) at 20.30 on Rai 1. If you are not at home you can follow the game in live streaming on the free platform RaiPlayor retrieve it at any time thanks to the on demand function.