By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) – The latest U.S. jobs data is another sign that the economy is gradually slowing, and if that continues, the Federal Reserve could cut its interest rate hike to 0.25 percentage points at its next meeting. of monetary policy, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.

“Today I would be comfortable with 50 or 25 (base points increase). If I start to hear signs that the job market is starting to ease up a little bit in terms of tightness, then I might lean more towards 25 basis points,” Bostic told CNBC.

The economy maintained a strong pace of job growth in December, government data showed on Friday, with the jobless rate falling to 3.5%, but a moderation in wage gains cheered investors as the Fed aims to cut inflation without causing massive layoffs.

Bostic said the data had not changed his outlook and reiterated that the central bank would need to raise rates further and keep them at that peak, in his forecast, until 2024 to tame inflation, which remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. .

“I expect the economy to steadily decelerate from the strong position it was in in the summer (in the Northern Hemisphere),” Bostic said. “This is just a next step in this… it’s going incrementally… so we have to stay the course, inflation is very high, we need to reduce these imbalances.”