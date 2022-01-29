Little unscheduled for her after the surprise of the dog Simba

Beautiful surprise last night in episode at Big Brother Vip for Soleil Rises who received a visit from his aunt Daniela and her dog Simba.

The aunt wanted to cheer her up after seeing her a little morale in recent days. Then the influencer was able to hug the dog again but in the excitement of the moment she did not notice that her shoulder strap had come down showing her breasts.

Soleil tried to settle down but the dog’s joy was overwhelming and the incident continued. Soleil told to Alfonso Signorini how he met his dog.

Source: Mediaset

“It’s a crazy story. We have been together for eight years. I had just returned to Italy. I was looking for work while I was in college. I was going for an interview. I was in piazza delle Coppelle in Rome. A beggar approaches me, trying to hand me some roses. I was about to say: ‘No, thank you’, then I saw this face … “ – he said.

And he went on to say:

“It was small. I didn’t want roses, but I wanted that dog. I started trading in all ways as if I were in a market. I had the rent money and I was going to give him that too. I remembered a lesson my mother had given me, to play low. I said: ’50 euros or nothing ‘. The guy tells me no. I was leaving with death in my heart, then a little boy chases me and says: ’75 and it’s yours’. My friends just wanted me to call her seventy-five, but I called her Simba. “

A really curious story but Simba he has thus been able to enjoy all the love that Soleil is giving him.

Meanwhile, the girl is on televoting for a place in the final together with Giucas Casella and Delia Duran. We will see the public at home who will give this wonderful opportunity.