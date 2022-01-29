Specialists of the G. N. Gabrichevsky Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology (MNIIEM) named an unusual symptom of the COVID-19 omicron strain. About it informs “Russian newspaper”.

According to the Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the G. N. Gabrichevsky MNIIEM, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova, after infection, many patients develop a rash. This, in her opinion, indicates the spread of infection throughout the body with damage directly to skin cells or blood vessels.

The rash may appear as pinkish, reddish, or bluish patches, sometimes as bumps or vesicles that resemble prickly heat. In some patients, the rash is similar to hives. Some patients have itching, others have swelling, and others have no sensations. As a rule, the rash resolves with the use of the main therapy against coronavirus infection. Daria Khavkinajunior researcher of the clinical department of the MNIIEM them. G. N. Gabrichevsky

Experts believe that skin rashes indicate the need for more active use of antiviral, antithrombotic, anti-inflammatory and detoxifying agents prescribed by a doctor.

See also Rospotrebnadzor warned of a dangerous feature of the omicron strain in children Related materials:

Earlier, the chief physician of the Moscow City Polyclinic No. 68, Natalya Kuzenkova, said that omicron is as close as possible in its clinical manifestations to SARS, so their symptoms are almost identical. This is a sore throat, nasal congestion, fever, weakness and aching limbs.