“Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.” That is the simple but very eloquent description that Meghan Markle has on her Instagram profile. It seems anachronistic, considering that It’s been more than two years since I was on any social network. and that, in fact, she has made various presentations and even podcast programs in which she has spoken, like her husband, Prince Harry, about the dangers that come with being a public figure on the Internet.

But the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has, given what has been seen, planned several changes with respect to the past and has not hesitated to take the newcomer 2025 as a full stop regarding his relationship with fans, with whom he had not communicated so directly in a long time.

In fact, and ignoring the fact that he has chosen As a profile photograph, an old image of you smiling and in black and white with a strapless dress and a V-shaped neckline—a set that she completes with a choker—, it is precisely the year that the other main protagonist of her first publication has just begun, which has already been seen by no less than more than three million and a half people.

This past January 1, the former actress reactivated her Instagram account with a video, which it is assumed may have been recorded by her husband, in which she appears running on a beach — most likely near Montecito, in California, where reside—on an overcast day with a cloudy sky, stopping on the shore to bend down and write a big “2025” in the sand with his finger, predicting that changes will soon come.

Although he has not shared the publication through his stories and that the comments have been disabled, to all this we must add that Meghan It already has big names like Zoe Saldaña, Kris Jenner or Serena Williams as part of his more than 650,000 followers, a figure that also continues to increase every moment since the rise of the postespecially because of what it means as a declaration of intentions.

The reason is simple: if, as predicted and anticipated, this new year is going to mean a return to the front line for Meghan, the most logical thing is start by establishing direct contact with the publicleaving aside communications through his foundation, Archewell, or that the companies with which he has collaborated in recent times, such as Netflix or Spotify, handle the reins.

It must also have had to do his bad experience with the press and how he dealt with his personal issuessuch as the case of her father, Thomas Markle, or the harassment by the British sensational media, and her lack of privacy from the British royal family, something that both she and her husband have already denounced, who at no time felt protected or supported by Buckingham Palace in the face of the media avalanche that arose from their relationship to their wedding or the birth of their first child, Archie.

The Instagram account itself gives important information about what may be in store for Meghan’s followers in 2025. For example, instead of opening a new account, she has decided to recover the profile she created in June 2022, although with a different name, and that he barely used to interact with fans. What’s more, that same August, in an interview with the magazine The Cutassured: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m going back to Instagram.”

But it has taken her two and a half years to fulfill her promise, during which time her team has brought her the social networks of both the aforementioned organization she has with her husband and her own company, her comments comeback to the world of food, lifestyle and the fashion that was that failed company, American Riviera Orchardwho barely made a series of publications in March 2024, released a jam and began his silence to this day.

Precisely the first assumptions about what Meghan will use her account for are to promote their upcoming projects, both work and charity. That is to say, even if it can be converted, it will not be a influencer to the use that shows her day to day life, which would go against what they have tried to sell and what both she and her husband have made a point of speaking publicly about social networks all this time, but rather having control over what they it is said about her.

Or put another way, give a speaker to the content, your own or that of some of your great friends, that you consider appropriateuseful and necessary for your followers, whether they are press articles, books, films or documentaries, podcasts or television interviews, companies or businesses or other publications, etc.

We must not forget that the Duchess was already a well-known woman in the internet world before entering the British royal family. Her popular lifestyle blog, The Tig, earned him several million followers, along with his work for the series Suitsand be able to talk about travel, yoga, healthy diets or her dog, Guy.

In the aforementioned interview with The Cut She complained, with some bitterness, about how her becoming Prince Harry’s public partner made all that work disappear, since she was forced by the British monarchy to close all accounts before getting married. His regret also came from the way in which The Firm took over his Instagram, which incorporated that of other members such as Kate Middleton or Prince William, and that she had no control, not even over what appeared on networks of his then only son, which changed drastically with the arrival, after the Sussexitby Lilibet.