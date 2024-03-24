Millions of people in North America will have the chance to see the eclipse that will occur on April 8. It is important that those who wish to witness this phenomenon live take into account all the recommendations of specialists, which include observing it only through special filters. But, A city in the United States is warning that there is another danger to take into account, Therefore, it asks citizens to stock up on water and food.

The authorities of Lorain County, Ohio, have issued some recommendations for people who will witness the eclipse, including: Consider an additional supply of water, food and fuel before this event. The reason has nothing to do with the possibility that the astronomical phenomenon causes some type of problem on Earth, but is something much simpler: the enormous influx of tourists that are expected.

Thus, the Lorain County Emergency Management Department warned locals that The large influx of visitors could cause, not only a shortage of food and water, but a significant increase in traffic, longer waiting times in services such as hospitals and gas stations, as well as difficulty in accessing some products.

And the authorities shared with the media that crowds of people will most likely arrive at the place and, Since the county is small, it is not prepared in terms of infrastructure for it. For example, many of the roads are only two lanes.

Recommendations for observing the eclipse in the United States

The solar eclipse on April 8 will be visible in various parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada. According to information from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), It is necessary for people to follow safety measures to take care of their eye health, This includes using special sun filters that meet the requirements of the international standard ISO 12312-2.

They warned that it is not possible to see the eclipse using ordinary glasses, even if they have very dark lenses, because the astronomical phenomenon can cause permanent injuries if precautions are not taken necessary. If you do not have access to the aforementioned sunscreens, another option is to purchase a welder's glass with a certified opacity degree of at least number 14.