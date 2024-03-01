Due to the observation of Solar Eclipse 2024basic education schools in some municipalities of Durango They will suspend classes next Monday, April 8date on which this phenomenon is expected.

The Undersecretary of Education in La Laguna de Durango, Fernando Ulises Adame de León, reported on those schools that are located on the route of the Rotal Solar Eclipse They will not have classes that day for the safety of the students, since most of the schools will be observation centers for this phenomenon.

Adame de León announced that these are schools located in the municipalities of Nazas, Mapimí and Tlahualilo, according to El Siglo de Torreón.

“On the day of the eclipse, in the schools where the eclipse happens there will be no classes, it is dangerous, so there we are looking for families to take responsibility. The schools are going to have many people who come from outside, so we cannot take risks “, he mentioned.

He added that in other municipalities, such as Gómez Palacio y Lerdoarea supervisors and sector heads have been prepared to instruct school directors to take advantage of this eclipse so that students can carry out research and produce materials for the safe observation of the phenomenon.

The Undersecretary of Education indicated that it will be in the coming days when the official statement for educational institutions can be received.

What is a solar eclipse?

A Solar Eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon obscures the Sun as seen from Earth. This happens when they are aligned.

The states of Durango and Sinaloa They are one of the key places to witness this astronomical event.