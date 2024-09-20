Ciudad Juárez.- The second edition of the Solana Norte Race 2024 will be held next Sunday, September 29, which will have the Indigenous Peoples category. The call is now open to the public.

The event is organized in coordination by the General Directorate of Social Development, the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of the Municipality (IMDEJ), and the Lorena Ramírez Foundation. The latter offers support in food, education and decent housing; in addition, it promotes the culture of the Rarámuri community, so all the money raised in this competition will benefit the indigenous communities of the Sierra de Chihuahua, it was reported.

The call is open to the general public, who can register or consult the rules on the digital page www.solananorte.com, announced the head of the Development and Infrastructure office of the Directorate of Social Development, Yesenia Arlet Hidalgo González, who added that registration will be free for those who wish to participate.

Last year, more than 500 runners attended, including municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

This year, the route will be on the main avenues of the city such as Abraham Lincoln, Costa Rica, Francisco Villa, Vicente Guerrero, Las Américas, Ingeniero David Herrera Jordán and the Heroico Colegio Militar, it was announced.

The second Solana Norte 2024 Race will start at 6:30 in the morning.

