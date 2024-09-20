Ciudad Juarez.- The Social Reintegration Commission, together with the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (Ficosec) Northern Zone, held a discussion yesterday to delve deeper into the challenges and approaches of restorative justice applied to adolescents in contact with the law.

This panel brought together judges, magistrates and civil societies to discuss restorative justice applied to adolescents between 12 and 18 years of age.

The organization also presented a route for the Reintegration System for adolescents, since there are approximately 456 thousand young people in Ciudad Juárez, reported Vanessa Manríquez, coordinator of the Reintegration Commission.

“The commission was formally established in 2018, as a result of all the issues that obviously concerned the different bodies, both government and civil society organizations, regarding the issue of violence,” Manríquez recalled.

“So, in these areas, the need arose to create a working group to carry out specific actions on the issue of adolescence; civil society organizations are linked to the Government and universities are actively involved in research, in the subject of research itself,” he said.

This association is joined by the Juvenile Court, the Specialized Unit for Adolescents, Judicial Measures, the Institute of Pre-Trial Services, the Civic Justice System of the Municipality of Juárez, including the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), El Colegio de Chihuahua (El Colech) and El Colegio de la Frontera Norte (El Colef), he specified.

Manríquez commented that through the collaborative work of the entities that make up the commission, the aim is for adolescents to have restorative justice that transforms their lives, so that they can have a life project and can achieve social reintegration, community inclusion and family reintegration.

At the panel ‘Approaches and Challenges of Restorative Justice in Adolescents’, Ana Rosa Alemán said that the path begins from the prevention phase and follows other different ones from the first contact with the authority.

The entities that make up the Social Reintegration Commission include Ficosec Zona Norte, Casa Promoción Juvenil, Cideses AC, Colegio de Chihuahua, Colegio de la Frontera Norte, FGE, the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Chihuahua and Sipinna.