Elly Schlein, worker gives her blue overalls from Fincantieri: “I’ll be your armocromist”

Elly Schlein finds a new “armochromist”, this time among the workers. During a visit to Castellammare di Stabia, in view of the administrative elections next weekend, the new secretary of the Democratic Party wanted to meet thirty Fincantieri workers, who joined the party after its surprise victory last February.

One of the workers present, taking the floor, wanted to give her his blue worker’s jacket. “What better color than the workers’ blue”, said Rosario Longobardi, who offered to be her “armochromist”. It didn’t end there. To the laughter of his colleagues, the worker then took Schlein in his arms as Roberto Benigni did with Enrico Berlinguer way back in 1983, while the then secretary of the Italian Communist Party was holding a rally in Rome. “I’m also your Benigni,” he joked.

“Fight always pays off. Enough with precarious work”, said the center-left leader, speaking of an “unbearable provocation” by the government “which chooses to make workers more open to blackmail”.

Schelin also stressed that he wanted to “build a political alternative”. “Without you we are nothing, we must remember that. We will take charge and take care of these disputes ”, he said addressing the workers and militants.

She also reserved a few words for Vincenzo de Luca, after the criticisms that the president of the Campania region has addressed to her in recent days. “I’m here to support the mayoral candidates but I want to send a single message to the president of this region. I’m not Monica Bellucci but like Marilyn Monroe I send him a ‘happy birthday mister president’”. There is also no shortage of wishes for Napoli’s victory of the Scudetto, with a “moved memory” for a friend of hers, Michele Ammendola, president of the Napoli Club Bologna. “I want to dedicate these holidays to him too”.