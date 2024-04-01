The fun and controversial program 'El Hormiguero' will premiere on Estrella TV with the presence of guests such as Sofía Vergara, Camilo and Sebastián Yatra, among many more, starting Monday, April 8, in the USA.
'The Anthill', leading variety show and one of the most awarded in Spanish, arrives in the USA in the coming days through Estrella Media's multiplatform Spanish-language network and we will see it from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
Pablo Motos has been the official host of 'El Hormiguero' since 2006 and will welcome different celebrities from the world of cinema, music, television and social networks that are in the eyes of the world and promise to surprise the audience.
'The Anthill' is an international show that has been successful since 2006 and will now make its debut on American television via EstrellaTV in prime time.
First guests from April 8:
Monday, April 8 – Sofía Vergara
Tuesday, April 9 – Camilo
Wednesday April 10 – Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson
Thursday, April 11 – Georgina Rodríguez
Friday, April 12 – Sebastián Yatra
Regarding Pablo Motos, he is a Spanish television presenter, radio host, comedian and businessman. host of 'El Hormiguero' since 2006 with great success, a fun program with which he has managed to attract the attention of audiences of all ages and is broadcast in several countries.
Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in a Shows program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a Social, Culture, Entertainment reporter; Then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. In my career I have interviewed great figures of entertainment, among them Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D'Alessio, Mijares, Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported since its beginnings and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others. Since the end of 2015 I have been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, also about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D'Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply