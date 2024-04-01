The fun and controversial program 'El Hormiguero' will premiere on Estrella TV with the presence of guests such as Sofía Vergara, Camilo and Sebastián Yatra, among many more, starting Monday, April 8, in the USA.

'The Anthill', leading variety show and one of the most awarded in Spanish, arrives in the USA in the coming days through Estrella Media's multiplatform Spanish-language network and we will see it from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Pablo Motos has been the official host of 'El Hormiguero' since 2006 and will welcome different celebrities from the world of cinema, music, television and social networks that are in the eyes of the world and promise to surprise the audience.

Pablo Motos drives 'El Hormiguero'. Photo from the Internet

'The Anthill' is an international show that has been successful since 2006 and will now make its debut on American television via EstrellaTV in prime time.

First guests from April 8:

Monday, April 8 – Sofía Vergara

Tuesday, April 9 – Camilo

Wednesday April 10 – Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson

Thursday, April 11 – Georgina Rodríguez

Friday, April 12 – Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra will be on Friday, April 12 at 'El Hormiguero'. Instagram photo

Regarding Pablo Motos, he is a Spanish television presenter, radio host, comedian and businessman. host of 'El Hormiguero' since 2006 with great success, a fun program with which he has managed to attract the attention of audiences of all ages and is broadcast in several countries.

