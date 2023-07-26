After the commotion caused by the news that Sofia Rivera Torresparticipant of ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM) was allegedly banned from the Televisa program for speaking out against Sergio Mayer, it has now transpired that Isabella Camil would be promoting a demand against him for defamation.

In this regard, Sofía Rivera Torres, expelled from ‘LCDLFM‘, has responded to the statement made by the wife of the former Garibaldi about the lawsuit that he would be trying to file against her for defame to Sergio Mayer by accusing him of using bots to stay within the competition of the reality show.

What does Sofía Rivera from ‘LCDLFM’ say about Issabela Camil’s lawsuit?

About Sofia Rivera Torres I have answered to the supposed demand by Issabella Camil through a live on her Facebook fanpage. The host confessed that she believes that the wife of the also politician will not take legal action against her, because she considers that they have “more important things” to worry about.

It should be remembered that Sofia accused Mayer of using bots to stay inside’The house of the famous Mexico‘, however after these controversial statements, and stop appearing at the award galas, Sofía affirms that she admires Sergio Mayer and Issabela Camil.

What does Sofía Rivera from LCDLFM say about Issabela Camil’s lawsuit?/ Special photo: Instagram @sofiariveratorres /@issabelacamil

“Issabela seems very fine to me, very elegant, very cultured. Just like Sergio (Mayer), who actually admires and respects him, she seems like a chingxx to me. I don’t think he’s going to sue me either.. I think they have other concerns. More important things to do”, commented Sofía Rivera Torres.

In that same transmission Rivera Torres took the opportunity to clarify the question of the alleged veto, which was questioned by some of the users who were linked to the live.

Sofía Rivera from ‘LCDLFM’ responds to the lawsuit filed by Issabela Camil and Sergio Mayer& Photo: Instagram @sofiariveratorres

“Look, they didn’t sue me, they didn’t veto me,” he said. This is how the excluded participant from the program then clarified the rumors about a possible veto, stating that she was neither sued nor vetoed. However, her absence at the galas after her controversial comments has generated speculation about her situation in the show.

Why would Issabela Camil sue Sofía Rivera from ‘LCDLFM’?

It should be remembered that Issabela Camil, in a press conference, mentioned that she would first proceed legally against Rivera Torres before taking legal action against others involved in the controversy. Although Mayer’s wife did not use Sofía’s name, she argued that the former participant’s comments affect the image of her husband, who, in addition to his artistic career, has a role in the political sphere.

So it is that Sofía Rivera Torres assured in her transmission that she is willing to face any legal situation that arises, but reiterated her respect for the Mayer-Camil family. Despite the differences that could arise during her stay on the program, Rivera Torres highlighted her admiration for both.

