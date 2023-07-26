Zelensky called the preliminary results of the audit of the military commissars of Ukraine disappointing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky named disappointing preliminary results of checking the country’s military commissariats. Earlier, the head of the national agency for combating corruption, Alexander Novikov, spoke about the start of checking military commissars at all levels for corruption.

“Today, some preliminary results of inspections of other military commissars, except for the former Odessa one, were presented. Disappointing results, ”he said in his video message published on the Telegram channel.

On June 28, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk announced inspections of the leadership of the country’s military registration and enlistment offices for corruption. According to him, a working group has already been created for this purpose.

In the same month, Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the dismissal of the head of the Odessa military enlistment office, Yevgeny Borisov, who was accused of corruption. After that, he ordered the creation of a commission to check all the military commissars in all regions of Ukraine, “so that they do not dishonor the state.”

On June 22, an investigation was published about Yevgeny Borisov, who was caught buying luxury real estate and cars in Spain during the hostilities. Later it became known that he went abroad.