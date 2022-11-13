Bad news from the last weekend for Roberto Mancini. After having released the list of 31 players called up for the friendly matches on Wednesday in Tirana against Albania and on Sunday in Vienna against Austria, the coach had to give up Rafael Toloi and Emerson Palmieri. The Atalantino was forced to forfeit due to acute low back pain, while the former Chelsea was on the bench (but not in good condition) in yesterday’s game lost by his West Ham at home against Leicester.

PARISI FAIRYTALE

–

To complete the list Mancini has decided to add Fabiano Parisi, Empoli defender who will not be part of the Under 21 national team for which he was called up last Friday. For the winger of Fabrizio Corsi’s club this is the crowning of a dream: in 2018-19 he wore the Avellino shirt in Serie D and four years later he climbed the whole “mountain” of professional football, even wearing the blue shirt. Not only that of Empoli, but also that of Italy. He had been called up by the Under 21 team a year ago and had also made his debut in the friendly match won by the Azzurri against Romania. The senior national team, on the other hand, had never tasted it and tonight they will cross the gates of Coverciano, after yesterday he headed (certainly not the house specialty) the 2-0 goal in Empoli-Cremonese.