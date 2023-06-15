Sofia Goggia, the bra selfie in the mirror of the Italian skier

A Sofia Goggia unpublished: the fans are used to seeing her with overalls and skis, ready to attack the most difficult slopes in the world and go on the assault of victories in Downhill (she who has won 4 World Cups in specialties and an Olympic gold medal) or Super-G. This time here she is instead taking a selfie in the mirror in a bra (click on the gallery and see the photo). Applause result.

The champion of Italian and planetary skiing is indulging in a few moments of relaxationbut soon it will be time for intense training again in view of the next season (he will start again with the giant from Soelden on 28 October).

At the age of 30, he knows that there are still many competitions, many goals to be achieved, with the goal of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics in which the fans dream of still seeing a medalist Sofia Goggia. She who always descends at full speed, even at 130 kilometers per hour, always showing courage and the will to win… “There are curves or passages that are intimidating. But it is only by facing the emotion that you can overcome it. In your career and in life I have paid dearly when I have been quite unconscious and have not had the courage to listen to my fear,” she said in a recent interview with Io Donna.

Many injuries in his career and this year he surprised everyone when he won in Sankt Moritz with a hand that had just been operated on. They are challenges in which she seeks victory over herself or over her opponents? “I compete above all with myself, then there’s the media emphasis that dramatizes situations. But there’s nothing constructed in my attitude: I’m a “character” precisely because this is my character, since I acted in the school theater and I had a certain “impact” – the words of Sofia Goggia in the interview with Io Donna * There are those who are reserved and after a competition they only comment on the sporting profile of the performance. I feel that behind the athlete there is a woman and if she is ill, the sportswoman is also affected ».

