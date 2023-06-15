Russia, first go-ahead to the law that prohibits sex reassignment

The Russian parliament has given the first green light to a tough proposal against gender reassignment. The Duma approved a law in first reading that would ban sex reassignment surgery, with the “except for cases of treatment of congenital anomalies in children”. The proposal also prohibits the modification of personal documents in the registry office by showing medical certificates of gender change.

According to a deputy from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, the proposal introduces a barrier “to the penetration of Western ideology against the family”. “I really want the guys who are now defending Russia’s honor at the cost of their lives to go home and see that the country has changed,” MP Pyotr Tolstoy said on Telegram, referring to Russian soldiers sent to fight in the invasion of Ukraine.

Already last year Russia was strongly criticized abroad for a new law that prohibits the “promotion” of “non-traditional sexual attitudes” among minors. The rule, rejected by the Strasbourg Court because it is discriminatory and because it harms the right to freedom of expression, would end up effectively banning the representation of LGBT people in the media.