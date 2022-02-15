In less than a month Sofia Goggia was able to recover from the injury remedied in Cortina and to win the silver medal thanks to a “miracle” of the doctors

They were the first people he thanked after his undertaking: Sofia Goggia he owes a large part of his silver medal won today at the Beijing Olympics in Downhill to the doctors. She herself confessed that on the day ofinjury remedied in Cortina d’Ampezzo she thought her Olympic dream was shattered, but the doctors assured her that if she did everything they advised her, she would be able to compete and she did.

Regenerative medicine – Behind the lightning recovery of Sofia Goggia there is regenerative medicine. The orthopedic surgeon who took care of the knee of the skier from Bergamo explained to Ansa, Claudio Zorzi, director of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Irccs Negrar of Verona. Zorzi subjected Goggia to Platelet Riched Plasma (PRP), a procedure that is often used on the knee, hip and shoulder joints. On the cruciate ligaments, however, it is still an uncommon procedure. See also One dead and one injured leaves a rollover at the El Amolito curve in Guasave, Sinaloa

What is PRP – It is a gel that is obtained by taking some venous blood from the patient, centrifuging it and obtaining a compound that is a concentrate of plasma and platelets. The gel is then injected with an infiltration into the joint.

Zorzi also explained that the growth factors that are present in the blood preparation have the effect of stimulating the restorative process of the tissue and thus become a very powerful biological medicine that has a high anti-inflammatory effect. The first and most important consequence is that the patient no longer has pain.

This procedure is therefore very minimally invasive, well tolerated by the body and, in fact, requires an intervention of just a few minutes. The patient remains under observation for a few hours and then is discharged. Even very young athletes have undergone this type of procedure, just think of the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz18, who in Spain underwent the same treatment but on his elbow with the help of his doctor Juanjo López.