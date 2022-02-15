Those who expected to see the Williams FW44 at lunchtime were disappointed. The Grove team has in fact unveiled only the 2022 livery that will have the task of dressing the cars of Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon.

Under the blue cloth was a show car dressed in the new livery – very elegant and beautiful, but perhaps a little too similar to the last one sported three years ago by Toro Rosso – while the FW44 was still in the pits.

An electrical problem stopped his debut on the track, but only by a few tens of minutes. Jost Capito, Williams team principal, announced after the presentation of the livery that the FW44 will hit the track this afternoon at Silverstone and that, once the first lap is over, the team will release the first photos of the real car.

“We are preparing the FW44. We will go to the track this afternoon and then we will show the photos of our real car. We have decided to make this presentation to devote the right importance to the livery”.

“The FW44 should have hit the track earlier today, but we had a problem with the electronics that had to be solved and then hit the track.”

“So we started at 2pm local time instead of 1pm. That’s it. And I accept this one hour delay!” Laughed Jost Capito.