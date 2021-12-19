The Italy of wonders flies lightly on the snows of Val d’Isère, touches another historic hat-trick, once again occupying the top step of the podium and third place. The credit always goes to the Olympic champion Sofia Goggia and Elena Curtoni by now really constant and matured under the sporting profile. On the Oreiller-Killy the podium is the same color as the sky. Azzurro, in another triumphal day for Italy that wins the French super-G.

Sofia Goggia is unstoppable: she wins in the downhill, she wins in the super-G, confirming the double red bib and the leadership in the general classification of the World Cup. Solid and determined, when she leaves the starting gate she becomes impregnable. And when the light becomes a problem for the others, for the Bergamo-born it becomes the ideal terrain to increase the advantage. Once again he made the difference in the lower section: yesterday downhill, today in super-G. Low, level, in search of maximum speed.

«I’m happy, I left calm and free – says Goggia -. Maybe it’s my best super-G of my career ».

A triumphal march for the Olympic champion who wins the fifth race of the season, the sixteenth of her career, only one less than the record holder Federica Brignone. Thirty-three cents inflicted on the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, who ruined an all-blue party. Second position, ahead of Elena Curtoni, the Valtellinese in seventh career podium and second this season, after that of Sankt Moritz.

For just one cent Federica Brignone has to settle for fourth position, at the end of a two-sided race: precise and clean at the top, little attack at the end. Fifth was the American Mikaela Shiffrin. On Tuesday and Wednesday the women will be back on track: double giant in Courchevel. With Italy ready to drop its aces once again.

