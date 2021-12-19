Home page world

From: Patrick Huljina

Omikron is spreading further and further in Europe – in some countries already at breakneck speed. The rules are tightened and there are lockdowns. The news ticker.

Christian Drosten draws a bitter conclusion from the Omikron outbreak in Oslo. (see update from December 19, 11:53 a.m.)

Denmark is tightening its Corona * rules from Sunday, the Netherlands are in lockdown. (see first report)

After Scotland, Omikron is now also dominant in England. (see update from December 19, 11.25 a.m.)

Update from December 19, 11:53 a.m .: Many details about the new Omikron variant have still not been revealed. How contagious is the mutant? And does it lead to less severe illnesses? The omicron outbreak at a Christmas party in Oslo, Norway * before the end of November now provides new indications. Virologist Christian Drosten spoke up on Sunday based on an investigation into the case: “The Oslo outbreak. Practically all infected people were double vaccinated and still symptomatic, half with fever. The oldest case 61 J (median 36), after almost 2 Where no one has been in the Krh. “Nobody boosted.”

However, statistics professor Christoph Rothe from the University of Mannheim also speaks directly in the comments. He notes that currently sometimes contradicting definitions of “mild courses” are being used. While some would speak of a “mild course” when no hospital admission was required, others used this term for asymptomatic courses. This can lead to confusion, he notes.

Omikron is already dominant in England: the prognosis predicts up to two million infections per day

Update from December 19, 11.25 a.m .: Omikron is now dominant in England. The variant makes up 60 percent of all cases in the country, said British Health Minister Sajid Javid in an interview with Sky News. On Saturday alone, 10,059 new Omicron cases were reported in the UK – three times as many as the day before. In Scotland, too, the variant is already dominant.

Scientific advisors are calling for the corona measures to be tightened as quickly as possible in order to prevent the health system from being overloaded. One is “almost certain that there are currently hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections per day” in England. Some modelers warned that Guardian According to, without more stringent measures, there was a risk of up to two million new infections daily by the turn of the year.

Omikron ensures increasing corona numbers in Europe

First report from December 19th: Amsterdam / Copenhagen / London – Rising numbers of infections, the classification of European countries as virus variant and high-risk areas, lockdowns – it feels like a déjà vu. In spring 2021, the delta variant of the corona virus * caused a new wave in Europe. Now it’s omicron.

In Germany, the new variant still plays a subordinate role. However, experts agree that this will change in January at the latest. Some models show a rapid increase in new corona infections this year. Virologist Christian Drosten fears “massive sickness-related absences from work” * – also in essential professional groups. Among other things, he refers to current developments in Great Britain.

Omikron: Great Britain becomes virus variant area

The corona situation there has worsened again due to Omikron. The country reported multiple daily records in the number of new infections * in the past week. On Saturday (December 18) there were around 90,000 – more than 10,000 of them Omicron cases. Three times as many as on Friday. The capital London therefore declared a disaster.

As of Monday (December 20), the United Kingdom will be considered a virus variant area, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday evening. People entering Germany then have to be quarantined for 14 days – regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered. This period cannot be shortened by taking a test. “We cannot prevent the spread, we can only delay it. The longer it takes for Omikron to have a grip on Germany, the better, “said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) of the dpa.

Omikron: Stricter corona rules in Denmark

With the exception of Luxembourg, all German neighboring countries are in future on the list of high-risk areas. The RKI announced on Friday that France and Denmark would also be classified as such from Sunday (December 19). There, the corona numbers have recently increased rapidly – also because of Omikron *.

On Friday, the number of daily corona cases * in Denmark reached a record level of around 12,000. More than a fifth of them are Omikron, said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The result is stricter rules until at least mid-January. Theaters, cinemas, zoos, amusement parks and sports facilities have to be closed since 8 a.m. on Sunday. According to government regulations, restaurants are only allowed to open until 11 p.m. in the evening.

Omikron: Netherlands are going into lockdown

The Netherlands go one step further. Because of the spread of Omikron * there has been a new lockdown since Sunday at 5 a.m. This should initially apply until January 14th. “It is inevitable,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Saturday evening in The Hague. “We have to intervene to prevent worse.”

On the last Saturday before Christmas, the shopping streets in Amsterdam were full. © Peter Dejong / dpa

On the last Saturday before Christmas, the shopping streets in Amsterdam were full. © Peter Dejong / dpa

Almost all shops, restaurants, cultural and sports facilities, schools and hairdressers must remain closed. The only exceptions are shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, which are important for the supply. As a rule, each household can only receive two guests. Exceptionally, up to four visitors are only allowed over Christmas and at the turn of the year. There will be no curfew for the time being, promised Rutte. (ph with dpa)