Sofía Franco and Álvaro Paz de la Barra were in the public eye after starring in various episodes linked to alleged infidelity by the former mayor and problems with justice. These events caused their romance to wear out and both ended their sentimental bond. In this regard, the TV presenter He revealed what his relationship with the father of his only son is like, if he forgave him and if he wants to fall in love again today.

Sofía Franco reveals that Álvaro Paz de la Barra wants to rebuild his home

Sofia Franco indicated that he attended therapy to be able to heal and close the wounds caused by his relationship with Alvaro Paz de la Barra. Along these lines, the former TV host indicated that she forgave her son’s father for being unfaithful to her when they were both together and that now he seeks to reconcile with her family.

“Today, he fights to get his family back, it is not easy (…) We are starting from scratch on my part. That is, as parents, excellent, and more now as friends”, express Frank, who also ruled out resuming a romance with Paz de la Barra.

“Not for now. Rather, no. Time heals wounds and one gets ahead for his own. I always support him until the end and I know that he supports me, with that I stay ”, added the presenter, who clarified that he had no desire to fall in love again today.

Sofía Franco and Álvaro Paz de la Barra were immersed in a large number of controversies, which includes infidelities. Photo: Sofia Franco/Facebook

Sofía Franco reveals unpublished details about the infidelity of Álvaro Paz de la Barra

Sofia Franco She was invited to the program “América Hoy”, in which she was encouraged to relate an unknown episode that she lived with the father of her only son, Álvaro Paz de la Barra.

According to the ex-host, her ex-partner was unfaithful to her with a woman who was part of her friends on her personal Facebook account.

“The enemy is always close. I’m not going to give names, but in my case, a person who messed with my ex-husband was on my Facebook, he was my contact, look at my family photos, of my husband. We have to always be aware and alert, unfortunately yes. I even came out when it was his birthday ”counted Frank.

