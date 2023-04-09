Burkina Faso | Dozens died in terrorist attacks

The attacks took place near the village of Seytenga, where more than 80 people were killed in an attack last June.

in West Africa In Burkina Faso, a total of dozens of civilians have been killed in attacks on two villages this week, says the region’s governor. The attacks were carried out on the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi the night before Friday.

According to local authorities, the armed attackers were subdued by the army, but no details have been released. The governor has assured that measures aimed at stabilizing the area are currently being taken.

The locals according to the attack on Kourakou village was a retaliation for the lynching of two jihadists a few days earlier. The jihadists had tried to steal the cattle.

Burkina Faso has been fighting jihadist violence for years. According to official figures, about 40 percent of Burkina Faso is controlled by jihadists.