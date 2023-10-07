Home page politics

Hesse is electing a new state parliament: CDU candidate and Prime Minister Boris Rhein is well ahead of SPD candidate Nancy Faeser, who recently fell in polls.

Wiesbaden – Final spurt in the election campaign: Hesse will elect a new state parliament on Sunday (October 8th). Around 4.3 million people in Hesse are eligible to vote. At least 110 representatives will be elected for the next five years. Parliament could become larger due to overhang and compensation mandates – the state parliament in Wiesbaden currently has 137 members.

Clear favorite in the Hesse election: CDU around Boris Rhein is clearly ahead

Shortly before the election, Boris Rhein’s CDU is clearly ahead in surveys. Surveys predict values ​​between 31 and 32 percent for the CDU. Behind them are the SPD led by top candidate and Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as well as the Greens led by top candidate and Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Al-Wazir and the AfD.

For the For Hessian CDU leader Rhein, it is the most important election in his career so far. He is the successor to the resigned Prime Minister Volker Bouffier – and is now in the long-term election campaign. The lawyer from Hesse presents himself as a man for law and order and regularly rails against the traffic light coalition in Berlin.

Nancy Faeser and the SPD are not doing well in surveys for the Hesse state elections

The SPD top candidate Nancy Faeser started the election campaign in Hesse with great ambitions. But Faeser’s apparent plan to use her media attention as Federal Interior Minister in the election campaign probably won’t work. The SPD has recently even lost a few percentage points in surveys. At 16 to 17 percent you would be far behind the CDU. Only around 14 percent said in a survey by Infratest Dimap for ARD that they would vote directly for Nancy Faeser. For comparison: for Boris Rhein it is 35 percent, for the Green candidate Al-Wazir it is at least 19 percent.

The day before the election, Faeser wants to appear again in Marburg with SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert. She is also expected in Kassel.

From left: Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens), Boris Rhein (CDU) and Nancy Faeser (SPD) are the top candidates in the 2023 Hesse election.

The AfD is roughly on a par with the AfD in polls SPD. Unlike the Social Democrats, the right-wing populists will most likely gain a few more votes compared to the 2018 state elections. On the Saturday before the Hesse election, federal leader Alice Weidel wants to travel to Wiesbaden to support her party at a rally.

They get a similar value in the surveys Greens, which, like the SPD, will probably lose votes compared to the last state election. However, it would be possible to continue the black-green coalition.

FDP is trembling before the Hesse election – Free voters are optimistic

The FDP According to surveys, he has to worry about returning to the state parliament. The party is at five to six percent. Things are looking worse the left that threaten to fail at the five percent hurdle.

Meanwhile, the Free Voters hope to enter parliament. In the last polls for the Hesse election, the party under top candidate Engin Eroglu was between four and five percent. Shortly before the election, he reiterated his claim that Part of the state government and soon to become the people’s party.

After Forecasts and projections on Sunday evening will be a preliminary one Result of the Hesse election expected on Monday night. The election will take place at the same time as the Bavarian election. (lrg/dpa)