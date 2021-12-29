Ms. Lucke, there are some arguments that are repeatedly made against the use of gender-sensitive language. For example: It’s a mess of language.

Julia Bähr Coordinator F + content and editorial SEO.

I know the arguments against gender-equitable language and I don’t find them valid. For me, the red warning lights go on when this is argued. It shows me that those who don’t want to “gender” are at the end of their game. The argument of messing up is often cited and provided with examples that make me laugh too. We all know the talk of “children”, “guests” and “members” and “members”. These are typical ridiculization strategies if you don’t know what to do with factual arguments. An attempt is made to make a cause look ridiculous. We even saw that in the German Bundestag: When trans people or intersex people are greeted, there are often laughs, as with LGBTIQ. You would never do that with the Corona variant “B.1.1.7”. One could also laugh at such an abbreviation. Instead, everyone looks very expertly awesome, and nobody laughs. Then people like to talk about the “rape” of language. And then you really have to see: Language makes something – first and foremost, a difference. Words and actions belong together. Every fact is preceded by an act.