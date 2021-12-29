Basketball Cleveland lost to New Orlans in the NBA, Markkanen dropped 14 points

Markkanen was the fourth most powerful player on his team.

New Orleans

Basketball In the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans won Lauri Markkasen represented by Cleveland Cavalliers with points 108-104.

Cleveland achieved a nearly 20-point lead in the first quarter, but New Orleans eventually overtook Cleveland in the fourth quarter.

Markkanen threw 14 points in the match, being the fourth most powerful player on his team. Markkanen’s clubmate scored the most points Rick Rubio, with 27 points recorded.

Markkanen had a game time of just over 30 minutes, took five rebounds and made two passes to the basket. From the three-point line, Markkanen tried Four times without finally sinking any.

Cavalliers has won seven of their previous nine matches. In the other games in the round that have already ended, Orlando Magic lost 110-127 in the home game to the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Miami Heat won 119-112 in the final at the Washington Wizards.

The Toronto Raptors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers after a tight twist with a score of 109-114.

The Houston Rockets lost at home to the Los Angeles Lakers with a score of 123-132 and the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks with a score of 88-96.