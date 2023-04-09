The popularity of the skier is going beyond the confines of the snow, companies are looking for her because she is a symbol of courage. Here’s how Sofia handles her image. And because she has a potential of 2 million euros …
Steep descents, triumphs, falls, incredible ascents. Sofia Goggia and her rock life. Never anything trivial. After the retirement of Federica Pellegrini, she is the queen of Italian sport. It is not simply a matter of trophies on the showcase – it is difficult to draw up an interdisciplinary ranking – but of perception in the eyes of public opinion and all stakeholders.
