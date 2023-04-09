Human Rights Watch listed 7 pages that shared personal information with advertising companies

According to the organization HRW (Human Rights Watch), 7 education sites in São Paulo and Minas Gerais collected and sent student data to advertising companies. The NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) investigated the matter in the 2 most populous states in the country from November 2022 to January of this year.

The websites are: study at home, uncomplicates, School More, explain, MangaHigh, Stoodi It is São Paulo Education Media Center. They were hired by state governments to support students during the covid-19 pandemic, when face-to-face classes were suspended.

Technology and Children’s Rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, Hye Jung Han, says that state governments have ended up allowing anyone to access and collect personal information from children.

According to the survey, the portals monitored students inside their virtual classrooms and also accompanied young people while they browsed the internet, outside of class hours.

Also according to the study, 5 of these sites applied particularly intrusive tracking techniques to surveil students invisibly and in ways that are impossible to avoid or protect.

After the investigation, the Secretary of Education of Minas Gerais reported that it removed all ad tracking from its website. The Secretary of Education of São Paulo has not yet responded to the question.

The Federal Constitution protects the right to privacy. And Brazil also ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which grants children and adolescents special protections that safeguard their privacy.

Other side

A School More stated that it does not use student data on its website for any purpose and that its privacy policy is in line with current legislation. “The school does not sell or pass on student data to third parties, contrary to what the report points out”said in a note.

According to the institution, for the 2nd consecutive year, HRW confuses the School More with an online learning platform.

“Escola Mais offers face-to-face teaching to more than 3,000 students in 9 physical units in the states of São Paulo and Santa Catarina. It is important to clarify that our institutional website is used only to commercially publicize the school, with information aimed at adults interested in knowing the units and the pedagogical methods developed”he added.

The Descomplica website said that it operates in full compliance with the General Data Protection Law and always with the consent of the users who access the company’s website. “A uncomplicates reiterates that the statements about the collection and transfer of data from any public to third-party companies are untrue.”

With information from Brazil Agency