Social media | Metan Threads broke Chat GPT’s record: crossing the 100 million user mark in less than a week

Meta’s new microblog Threads crossed the 100 million user mark faster than previous record holder Chat GPT.

American Meta Platforms’ new social media service Threads reached 100 million users just five days after launch, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg On Threads on Monday. Tells about it news agency Reuters.

The growth in the number of users of the new social platform, described as a challenger to Twitter, has been exceptionally fast. It broke the 100 million user mark faster than Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence bot developed by US-based Open AI, which in turn became the fastest growing consumer application in history at the beginning of the year.

Chat on GPT took two months to cross the 100 million user mark.

Threads is a Twitter-style microblog, which is a new addition to Meta’s application family alongside Facebook and Instagram. The popularity of Threads has been boosted by the fact that users have been able to log in with their existing Instagram users.

Multi other services such as Mastodon, Bluesky and Truth Social have tried to challenge Twitter, which has garnered a lot of criticism from the billionaire Elon Muskin after purchasing the service. Users have criticized Musk’s changes to the service.

However, Metan Threads is the first challenger to Twitter that has gathered a large user base. Similarweb, which evaluates web traffic, reported that Twitter traffic had decreased by 11 percent compared to the previous year since the launch of Threads.

Twitter had nearly 240 million daily advertiser-eligible users last July, when it released its last interim report as a publicly traded company, according to Reuters.

of The Wall Street Journal Twitter has told advertisers that it currently has about 535 million monthly users eligible for advertising.

“I think there should be a public chat app with over a billion users. Twitter has had the opportunity to do that, but the company has failed to do so. I hope we succeed,” Meta’s CEO Zuckerberg has said.

Threads has not yet been published in Europe due to data protection regulations.