Cristiano Ronaldo king of social media. Unattainable. CR7 on the various social networks reached over 674 million followers, 250 million more than Messi and 350 more than Neymar. Just eight years ago, the Portuguese was 202 times less. Among the players who play in the Italian Serie A, only Ibrahimovic manages to get into the top ten. Communication runs and becomes more and more direct, without filters. According to industry experts, it is an unstoppable revolution and it is unknown which direction it will take in the coming years. And the pandemic has accelerated the process. The football champions are not only followed for their work on the pitch, but also for the messages they convey through their person. And for the sponsors they become a gold mine.