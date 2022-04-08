Informed judicial sources reported, Sky News Arabia, that Judge Aoun delivered a speech during a ceremony honoring her in the French Senate, organized by a candidate for the Parliament in Lebanon, that included political positions in which she undermined the reputation of judges and the judiciary in Lebanon, and accused her fellow judges of weakness. And cowardice in the fight against corruption.

The sources added that her previous files were moved and transferred from the Judicial Inspection Authority with a majority of the members of the body to the Disciplinary Council, after her controversial statements.

Sky News Arabia learned that the judicial inspection issued its decision on this referral last week, after completing its investigations into previous referrals to the inspection, and the hearing of Judge Aoun’s statements became lengthy regarding her, earlier, when she answered his call for this purpose.

Aoun responds

Aoun responded in a media statement, saying: “I was surprised that I was referred to a disciplinary board because of my travel to France, especially since I submitted a travel permission from the Minister of Justice in addition to my contact with him.”

She added, “I am waiting for the outcome of matters in this judicial procedure. As for the financial files that I follow, I will continue with them and will not fail in cases that concern all the Lebanese people and the crimes committed against them, and I will confront them with the strength of argument, law and justice.”

Media sources revealed to Sky News Arabia that the Lebanese Minister of Justice denied that he had given permission to Judge Aoun to travel to France.

Judge Aoun had vowed to prosecute the governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, after she heard the testimony of his brother, Raja Salameh, regarding contracts and financial transfers to his accounts outside Lebanon, and issued an arrest warrant against him and arrested him after the end of the investigation with him.

12 suits

Judicial journalist Youssef Diab told Sky News Arabia that “Judge Ghada Aoun was referred to the inspection in about 12 cases against her, and she was writing tweets accusing her fellow judges of being cowards and not daring to pursue the corrupt.”

He added: “Aoun received many warnings from the Supreme Judicial Council, and she is affiliated with the President of the Republic’s team, and she was referred to the inspection, and Judge Oweidat stopped her hand from financial files and pursuing banks, and she did not comply and conducted raids in which force, breaking and dislocation of financial institutions were used.”

Diab expected, after the disciplinary council’s investigation with her, that “the Minister of Justice will suspend her work pending the issuance of the disciplinary council’s decision and stop practicing her work because she is a rebel against the Supreme Judicial Council.”

offensive remarks

Lawyer Michel Falah told Sky News Arabia: “The judicial inspection considered that these statements against senior judges warrant referral to the Disciplinary Council. By endorsing a prior opinion of these issues, on a political background.

Falah added, “Judge Ghada Aoun participated in a media show, along with a candidate for the parliamentary elections in Lebanon, and her participation turned into a clear electoral campaign.”

He continued, “Here we ask: Did Aoun obtain permission from the Minister of Justice to travel to Paris to participate in a seminar in the French Senate? What is the position of the Ministry of Justice regarding these meetings?”

And he concluded by saying, “Doesn’t a meeting held by Judge Aoun with one of the personalities running for the elections contradict the principle of separation of powers?”