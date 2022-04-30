The team McLaren in the last few hours he found himself involved in a bad story of verbal violence and offenses on social networks. The team is investigating in depth on the serious matter. The protagonist is an employee of the Woking team, whose name has not been revealed, who has all his social accounts suspended at the moment. The employee repeatedly posted profoundly offensive messages towards the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamiltonwho also played the entire initial part of his career in McLaren.

The story has exploded in recent days and the ‘papaya’ team yesterday posted a comment on Twitter, in response to a user who had pointed out the offensive messages, underlining how the team “consider these comments to be completely in contradiction with McLaren’s values ​​and culture. We will take this matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority“. The insults aimed at the Mercedes driver are articulated at least over the last year and a half. A post published in December 2020, when Hamilton tested positive for Covid before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and had to complete a 10-day quarantine before returning to racing, reads: “What a f ****** ***** it really is! Couldn’t bear to see someone do well!“.

The reference is allegedly to George Russell, who had replaced Hamilton in Bahrain. Other posts full of insults and hatred of Hamilton date back insteadand late last year when Hamilton was disqualified from qualifying for the Brazilian GP, ​​or when it was officially awarded the knighthood. “Oh, v ********! To have the fastest car on the grid. That *****”, the message referring to the latter circumstance. It is not the first time that # 44 has been the victim of insults of this kind. In Saudi Arabia a track commissioner had been dismissed from his job after posting messages on social media wishing Hamilton to be the victim of an accident.