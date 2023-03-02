As a good strategy to speed up the game, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) could make some changes in football, according to various reports from different federations.

They warn that the issue of game time will be touched on. It is said that although the judges add time when stopping the matches, since the statistics, faithful to their numbers, indicate that what is replaced is never enough.

The investigations that have been carried out on this delicate subject ensure that the average playing time is 60 minutes, sometimes much less.

The analysis

Due to the above, it is that in the past Qatar World Cup the referees were forced to add more time to the commitments.

The IAFB general assembly will be held this Saturday in London, it will be number 137 and the option of being stricter when it comes to game time will be analyzed.

Jose Felix Diaz, Marca journalist, pointed out that in Fifa they intend, if possible, to stop the clock on occasions such as goal celebrations, injuries and changes.

However, be warned that clock retention is unlikely to become a standard hereafter.

The important thing is that it will be studied, although before taking action it has to be tested for a while to determine if the change is successful or not. to wait

And what is out of place, because it is said that, once again, a study will be carried out on this controversial law. Everything indicates that the automatic fire used in Qatar could be used in other Fifa competitions.

The changes will be another of the points that will be reviewed. Although the extra substitution for concussions was already approved last year, it would be studied more calmly to determine if it becomes definitively effective or not.

