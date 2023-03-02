Humble Bundle has launched theHumble Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundlethat offers 71 productsmostly video games, to a bargain price with the aim of raising funds to help earthquake victims in Turkey. The total value of the games is over one thousand euros.

Official page of the Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle

By paying at least €28.03, you can take home:

Gotham Knights

Ghostrunners

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition

PAYDAYS 2

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Starfinder Core Rulebook

Ticket to Ride

Starfinder: Junker’s Delight

Strange Brigade

Stick Fight

Farming Simulator 17

System Shock Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Pilgrims

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Into the Pit

Worms Rumble

Harmony’s Odyssey

Mount & Blade: Warband

Saga Vols 1 – 10

Armello

backbone

911 Operator

112 Operators

Calico

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Monk

Death Squared

Lust from Beyond – M Edition

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Remnants of Naezith

Planet TD

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

XEL extension

Little Orpheus

Detached: Non VR Edition

Agent in Depth

Lighthouse Keeper

Hyper Gunsport

Meow Express

Arcade Spirits

Non-Stop Raiders

The Inner World

The Amazing American Circus

Soulblight

stacking

Hack ‘n’ Slash

MirrorMoon EP

Cosmic Express

Cris Tales

Orbital Racer

Symmetry

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

Alchemist’s Castle

Soul Searching

Doughlings: Arcade

Doughlings: Invasion

Square

Rym 9000

stikir

Cats and the Other Lives

Soulflow

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Guns & Fishes

Pill Baby

Project Chemistry

Pixross

Frick, Inc

sunshine

100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and Save the Children. All games will be redeemable on Steam. The comics and books in the bundle will be downloadable in PDF, EPUB and CBZ formats, so they can be used on a multitude of different devices.