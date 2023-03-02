Humble Bundle has launched theHumble Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundlethat offers 71 productsmostly video games, to a bargain price with the aim of raising funds to help earthquake victims in Turkey. The total value of the games is over one thousand euros.
Official page of the Humble Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle
By paying at least €28.03, you can take home:
- Gotham Knights
- Ghostrunners
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition
- PAYDAYS 2
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Starfinder Core Rulebook
- Ticket to Ride
- Starfinder: Junker’s Delight
- Strange Brigade
- Stick Fight
- Farming Simulator 17
- System Shock Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Pilgrims
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Into the Pit
- Worms Rumble
- Harmony’s Odyssey
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Saga Vols 1 – 10
- Armello
- backbone
- 911 Operator
- 112 Operators
- Calico
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Monk
- Death Squared
- Lust from Beyond – M Edition
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Remnants of Naezith
- Planet TD
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
- XEL extension
- Little Orpheus
- Detached: Non VR Edition
- Agent in Depth
- Lighthouse Keeper
- Hyper Gunsport
- Meow Express
- Arcade Spirits
- Non-Stop Raiders
- The Inner World
- The Amazing American Circus
- Soulblight
- stacking
- Hack ‘n’ Slash
- MirrorMoon EP
- Cosmic Express
- Cris Tales
- Orbital Racer
- Symmetry
- Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
- Alchemist’s Castle
- Soul Searching
- Doughlings: Arcade
- Doughlings: Invasion
- Square
- Rym 9000
- stikir
- Cats and the Other Lives
- Soulflow
- Izmir: An Independence Simulator
- Guns & Fishes
- Pill Baby
- Project Chemistry
- Pixross
- Frick, Inc
- sunshine
100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and Save the Children. All games will be redeemable on Steam. The comics and books in the bundle will be downloadable in PDF, EPUB and CBZ formats, so they can be used on a multitude of different devices.
