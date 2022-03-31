This Tuesday, March 29, the last quotas for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were defined, whose crosses will be raffled this Friday, April 1, in Qatar. However, there are still three places to be defined among those classified for the playoffs of each confederation.

Teams like Colombia, Egypt, Chile, Italy and Norway this time will not participate in the world cup. In these teams there are several important football and media players who, if we bring them together, could form a perfect team.

Worthy of a starting eleven

Goalkeeper:

-Gianluigi Donnarumma: the Italian goalkeeper is the current European Championship champion, who won a trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year in 2021. He has a lot of projection for the international rental.

Defenses:

​

-David Alaba: The Austrian is the current leader in the defensive pillar of Real Madrid, who has also played with Bayer Munich. He is considered one of the best players in his position.

-Giorgio Chiellini: the Italian player, defender of Juventus FC, is the captain of the Italian team. In addition, he has won nine championships in a row.

-Leonardo Bonucci: the Italian player is the European Championship champion and was looking to play his last World Cup with Italy.

Frills:

​

-Jorginho: the Italian player is one of the most outstanding in the European Championship to the point of fighting for the golden ball. The attacking midfielder was heavily criticized for wasting two penalties against Switzerland.

-Martin Odegaard: the Norwegian player is the midfielder for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League. In 2015, at the age of 15, he was the youngest player to ever make his debut for the Norwegian national team.

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi: a fan entered the field to ask for a photo).

-Luis Díaz: Projected as one of the best wingers in the world, he represents our country in the English league playing for Liverpool. Unfortunately, the Colombian team did not find the game that allowed them to attend the previous World Cup events, leaving Qatar out.

Attackers:

​

-Mohamed Salah: Liverpool’s Egyptian player has stood out for his good performance, but was left out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Senegal.

-Erling Haaland: he is one of the most requested players in the European market. The Norwegian may possibly change his mind this summer market by targeting leagues such as the English or Spanish ones.

-Vlahovic: the Juventus striker is one of the most admired players today, but this was not enough for him and he was left out of the World Cup with the Serbian national team.

Other stars left out

Other superstars were left out in this World Cup, such as: Jan Oblak, Slovenian goalkeeper; Leonardo Sipazzola, Italian striker, and midfielder Yves Bissouma, from the Ivory Coast.

(Keep reading: Colombia National Team: These soccer players would never play a World Cup again).

On the other hand, in Latin America midfielder Arturo Vital, from Chile, was left out; Paraguayan defender Gustavo Goméz and playmaker Yeferson Soteldo, from Venezuela.

